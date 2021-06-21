(Glenwood) -- Glenwood junior Madison Camden had another year to make her college decision, but she didn't need it, committing to continue her basketball career at Peru State College.
"It has always been part of the plan," Camden said about her early commitment. "I wanted to have a stress-free senior season. It's super exciting because I've always wanted to play college basketball."
Camden dropped 14.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game last year while playing on a torn ACL.
"I tore it in July, played through the season and had surgery in March," she said. "It was painful at some points, but I knew I'd get through it and get it fixed at the end of the season."
Camden says her injury alarmed some schools, but not Peru State.
"The coaching staff was awesome throughout my process," she said. "Other coaches backed off a bit, so it was always Peru State."
The staff that made a lasting impression on Camden is in its first year -- led by head coach Ian Holleran.
"The future is bright," Camden said. "I feel like the players are definitely getting more confident after the coaching change."
Camden has been an outside threat for the Rams during her career, shooting 40.4 percent from three during her junior year. She hopes to see similar success from beyond the arc at Peru State while also improving in areas she coins as her weaknesses.
"My strengths are shooting from the outside and driving to the lane," she said. "I need to work on speed and defense a little more."
Camden made an immediate impact in her freshman year at Glenwood, averaging 12.6 points per game for the Rams in 2018-19, and would love to have a similar mark during her first year of college basketball.
"I want to make an impact right away and get to know the girls better," she said.
With her college decision behind her, Camden says the focus is on bringing Glenwood their first state title in school history. The Rams were on the cusp in 2021 but lost a heart-breaker to Ballard in the Class 4A State Championship.
"We want to get back in the same spot and finish it this year," she said.
Camden joins a bevy of KMAlanders in the Peru State women's basketball program that includes Libby Baumert (Lourdes Central Catholic), Maddy Duncan (Sidney), Sam Stewart (Mount Ayr), Logan Edwards (Johnson-Brock) and Jescenia Mosley (Essex).
Click below to hear the full interview with Camden.