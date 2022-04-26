(Glenwood) -- Glenwood junior Nora Dougherty had a big week on the soccer pitch last week while leading her team to impressive wins over Thomas Jefferson and Denison-Schleswig.
"I thought it was important that we got some big wins under our belt," Dougherty said. "We started slow. We got wins, but we haven't dominated like we wanted to."
Dougherty totaled nine goals in those two matches to earn Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors.
"We had just come off a big win with Atlantic," Dougherty said about her four-goal outing against TJ. "I feel like our offense was running smoothly. It just proved to work out."
Dougherty one-upped that performance with a five-goal display against Denison-Schleswig on Friday.
"It's amazing anytime you can get more than three goals," she said. "There was a point where I wasn't even looking to score, but it just kept clicking."
Dougherty's strong week brought her season goal total to 17. While she has been the stalwart for the Rams start, she credits her teammates.
"Our defense plays strong in the back, which gets it up to the midfield," she said. "Our midfield is good at splitting the defense and finding me through, so I can either go 1-on-1 or get it outside."
Last year, Dougherty soared onto the KMAland soccer scene as a sophomore with 29 goals and 13 assists. Those totals ranked second and first in the Hawkeye Ten, respectively. She improved in the offseason, which has parlayed into success on the pitch.
"I feel like I've grown more comfortable with my team and got more confidence," she said. "Our chemistry has been amazing. Obviously, that helps in games."
The victories pushed the Rams' record to 6-2.
"We knew we were losing a lot of depth," Dougherty said. "But we brought young girls up, and they're fitting in really well with our squad. We thought we would be up (at the top of the Hawkeye Ten) with LC, and I think it's proving to be that way."
The Rams fell one win shy of the state tournament last year and hope to avenge those shortcomings this season.
"We are thinking about state and want to make it there," she said. "But we still have a long way to go, so we're taking it one game at a time."
Dougherty and her teammates return to action on Thursday against St. Albert. The Rams still have seven regular-season matches remaining, including a May 10th tilt with Lewis Central that could determine the Hawkeye Ten champion.
"I feel like we need to incorporate even more people into our offense," she said. "We also need to stay confident and humble because it's working out for us."
Check out the full interview with Dougherty below.