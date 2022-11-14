(Glenwood) -- Glenwood senior Nora Dougherty made her college decision official last week, signing to play Division I soccer at Northern Colorado.
“In late July, I attended a camp there,” Dougherty told KMA Sports. “It was a two-day camp, and I got to tour the campus, play on their field and then about a month later I went on my official visit.”
Dougherty says she was able to stay on campus and meet many of the Northern Colorado players during the official visit while learning more about the Greeley, Colorado school and its soccer program.
“I really love the coach there,” she said. “He’s been there about 20 years. He won the Coach of the Year in their conference last year. He’s a great guy, and he has lots of experience. He’s devoted his life to the school.”
Dougherty was one of the state’s top scorers last season, posting 33 goals and 10 assists in 15 games for the Rams.
“I’ve been playing soccer since I was four, and this has always been a goal of mine,” Dougherty said of the opportunity to play Division I soccer. “To finally reach this and accomplish this, I couldn’t be happier.”
Dougherty has long played forward during her soccer career, and she believes she could make an early impact at the position with Northern Colorado.
“I’m the only forward recruit in the class so far,” Dougherty said. “(Northern Colorado Head Coach Tim Barrera) wants me to continue playing that, or I could see myself moving into the midfield or to an outside wing, as well.
“Playing at a smaller D1 school is one of the other reasons I picked (Northern Colorado). I would love to get some playing time my freshman year, and I think it’s a possibility if I go in right away and show I’m capable of making an impact.”
Listen to much more with Dougherty on her college decision below.