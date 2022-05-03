(Glenwood) -- Glenwood senior Caleb Dressel will continue his track career at Central College.
"I'm extremely excited," Dressel said. "Going into this year, I had no clue if I could make it on a college track team."
Dressel looked at numerous schools but came across Central after a conversation with one of his teachers at Glenwood.
"My English teacher just graduated from Central," he said. "He thought I should go look at it. I fell in love with the campus. Later, I emailed the track coach, and he was more than happy to accept me to the team."
Dressel instantly knew Central was the place for him.
"When I walked on campus, I got the general vibe that it was a nice place to be at," he said. "And the athletic program's accolades speak for themselves. I thought it would be great to compete there."
Dressel chose the Dutch over Simpson, but he also looked at Dubuque.
"Dubuque was nice but too far away," he said. "I narrowed it down to Central and Simpson. With Central, they've had the same coaches for a while, and it seemed like they were more put together. And their teaching program helped."
Dressel will join a Central roster light on throwers -- his specialty.
"They said they only have five throwers with one graduating," he said. "I feel like I can get opportunities to show who I am. I know I need to get stronger and bulk up. I'll work on some form and techniques."
Check out the full interview with Dressel below.