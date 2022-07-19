(Glenwood) -- Glenwood senior-to-be Logyn Eckheart has long dreamed of playing Division I football. He will do just that at North Dakota.
“Ever since I started playing football, (I wanted to play Division I football),” Eckheart said. “I was a big Iowa fan, and they were always my goal. I realized I wasn’t big enough, and they didn’t really want me so I decided to work as hard as I could to play at the highest level.”
The 6-foot-3, 250-pound defensive line recruit had double-digit offers from various levels, but he had narrowed his focus on an offer from the Missouri Valley Football Conference school in Grand Forks.
“Really, since the start of the recruiting process, they’ve always been there,” Eckheart said. “(Head coach Bubba Schwiegert) and the defensive line coach had always reached out to me, trying to get me visit there. This year, I decided to go (to a camp), and it was just perfect.”
Eckheart, who has had a major impact on both sides of the line during his career at Glenwood, says everything about North Dakota aligned with what he was looking for in a school.
“The campus was really good,” he said. “They’re adding new housing, new dorms. By the time I get there, there will be new dorms. They’re building a new practice facility with a new weight room. It’s just an up-and-coming program, and I really like the coaching staff. They welcomed me and my family from the day I set foot there.”
With his decision out of the way, Eckheart plans to focus on guiding Glenwood to another postseason this upcoming fall.
“I’m hyped,” he said. “My grade and our whole team has been working hard this summer. We’ve been getting after it since the spring. We have some high goals. We just want to have a successful football team, and I really think we can get there. We’re ready.”
Listen to much more with Eckheart from Tuesday’s UFR linked below.