(Glenwood) -- For the fourth consecutive year, Glenwood will play at the Iowa Girls State Basketball Tournament. For the first time in that run, it might be a bit of a surprise to some.
“At the beginning of the season, nobody would have thought (we would make it to state),” Glenwood senior Jenna Hopp said following a dominant regional final win over No. 8 Pella. “With this group of girls I’ve been playing with since third grade it makes it even more special.”
The Rams have lost program-defining senior classes the last two years with record- and trend-setting girls like Elle Scarborough, Brynlee Arnold and Madison Camden all leaving the program. The remaining cast member from their dynastic run is Hopp, who has signed with South Dakota State and officially went for 30 points, 19 rebounds, eight assists, five blocks and four steals in the win over Pella.
“I can’t even say enough about her,” Glenwood head coach Brian Rasmussen said after the regional final victory. “She’s Jenna Hopp.”
For most around KMAland, that is enough. Hopp broke Camden’s all-time scoring record this season and is averaging 24.2 points, 12.5 rebounds, 4.6 steals, 3.1 assists and 1.8 blocks per game for the 16-8 Rams, which will play as the No. 8 seed against top-ranked Dallas Center-Grimes on Tuesday morning at 11:45 on KMA-FM 99.1.
However, Glenwood likely doesn’t get over the hump and to their sixth state tournament without the supporting cast Hopp referenced. Senior Kate Hughes (9.7 PPG) is joined in the starting lineup alongside Hopp by juniors Danika Arnold (8.0 PPG, 4.1 RPG), Lauren Hughes (5.8 PPG) and Neyla Nanfito (4.5 PPG). Seniors Molly Williams and Kalyn Book have also found minutes and contributions during the course of the season and in tournament play.
“They’re resilient, and they’re competitors,” Coach Rasmussen added. “They like to compete.”
“I’m so proud of these girls,” Arnold said. “We’ve been playing together since third grade, and I’m so excited to go play with them (at state). Last year, nobody thought we would come back and make it again, but we’re doing it.”
Trevor Maeder has the call of a Class 4A state quarterfinal on Tuesday at 11:45 AM on KMA-FM 99.1.