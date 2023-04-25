(Glenwood) -- Tyler Harger had never picked up a tennis racquet until a few years ago.
He's going to pick up a racquet plenty more times over the next four years after his commitment to Buena Vista.
"I'm super excited," Harger said. "The first time I picked up a racquet was my sophomore year. I've been playing ever since. I thought it would be fun to play with some friends. I didn't even think I would play varsity. I found out I was somewhat good at it and now I get to play in college."
Harger's progression piqued the interest of colleges. He ultimately chose Buena Vista over Concordia.
"I went on a visit there (Buena Vista) last week," Harger said. "It's a beautiful campus and I liked the coach there. It just felt like a really good fit."
Harger also had interest from some schools for football, but he says he wasn't interested.
"Tennis is less-consuming," he said. "I just thought tennis would be more fun than football."
Harger's rise to a top spot on one of the top KMAland teams should intrigue college coaches given his still rather low amount of experience at the high school level.
"I'm working hard every day to get better," he said. "I'll try to learn the game more. Having a better understanding of it is my main focus. I'll have fun with it and do the best I can."
Harger plans to study sports management at Buena Vista.
Click below to hear the full interview.