(KMAland) -- Glenwood's Jenna Hopp and Nodaway Valley's Maddax DeVault were named Iowa Basketball Coaches Association Players of the Year in their respective classes.
DeVault earned the Class 2A honor after averaging 23.4 points per game and shooting 47 percent from the field. She was also named KMAland Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
Hopp, the Class 4A Player of the Year, averaged 14.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for the Rams this season.
Other players of the year were Bishop Garrigan's Audi Crooks (Class 1A), Unity Christian's Gracie Schoonhoven (Class 3A) and Cedar Falls' Anaya Barney (Class 5A). Waukee's Katie Dinnebier was tabbed as Miss Basketball.