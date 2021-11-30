(Council Bluffs) -- Jenna Hopp and Brynlee Arnold both reached career high point totals, and the 4A No. 1 Glenwood cruised to a 75-52 win over Abraham Lincoln on Tuesday.
Hopp and Arnold were both key in a game-changing 18-2 run in the first quarter and continued to pour it on despite playing without injured senior star Madison Camden. This came immediately after falling behind 8-0 to open the season.
“I thought they played good,” Coach Brian Rasmussen told KMA Sports. “It didn’t really faze the girls (when they fell behind). They kept our game plan and waited it out. It helps when you have a couple kids shooting the ball well.”
Hopp, who scored 28 points, hit five 3-pointers on a remade jump shot complete with a higher release point.
“That was my biggest thing I was working on over the offseason,” Hopp said. “I’ve been working with my trainer, and he’s really helped me a lot. It’s definitely difficult (to change her shot), but I just have to stay consistent.”
“It looks really good,” Coach Rasmussen added. “She worked really hard this summer on making some adjustments to her shot. She’s got a nice, quick release, and it’s smooth. When that thing is falling it seems to keep going in. It’s impressive.”
Hopp added nine rebounds and two assists while Arnold also put together a career game with 20 points, eight rebounds, three blocks, three assists and two steals.
“I just had a lot of fun,” Arnold said. “It’s my senior year, so I just came out and had fun. We have a lot of goals this season and to win our first game is one of those goals.”
While Arnold and Hopp were the only two in double figures for the Rams (1-0), Coach Rasmussen’s team also got eight points from Kate Hughes and six points each from Danika Arnold and Abby Hughes.
“We’ve got a lot of kids that like to compete,” Rasmussen said. “Our underclassmen have stepped up. They’re not new to the program, and they’re athletes we see compete day in and day out in practice. I wasn’t surprised or shocked, but it’s good to get them on the varsity basketball floor and let them show what they can do.”
The Lynx (1-1) struggled to keep pace with Glenwood’s high-paced, high-scoring attack after opening the game with the first eight points. However, there were some positives, including a 15-point, five-rebound, three-assist night from senior Baylie Girres. Jenna Carle added nine points, and Emily Pomernackas scored all eight of her points in the first half.
Both teams are back in action on Friday with Glenwood hosting Atlantic in Hawkeye Ten Conference play while AL will host Sioux City North to open Missouri River Conference action.
View complete interviews with Rasmussen, Hopp and Arnold in the video below. The full game broadcast can also be viewed in the YouTube video below the interviews.