(Glenwood) -- Glenwood multi-sport standout Abby Hughes will continue her track career at South Dakota State University.
She had her choice between basketball or track but ultimately chose a Division I opportunity at the Brookings school.
"I'm super excited," Hughes said on Wednesday's Upon Further Review. "It feels good that all the hard work has paid off."
Hughes' interest in a pharmacy career ultimately led her to the Jackrabbits.
"SDSU has a great pharmacy program," she said. "My parents and I toured the school, and I loved everything about it. I wasn't sure I was ready to give up sports yet, so I reached out to the track coach. He invited me back for an official visit, and he offered me a spot on the team."
Hughes says she also considered Drake, but South Dakota State was the right fit.
"I just fell in love," she said. "I liked that it was small enough, but it wasn't a huge D-1 school. It just seemed like the perfect fit for me."
Hughes is also a standout basketball player. Hughes was a vital member of Glenwood's state runner-up team last season and currently averages 11.8 points per game for the 4A No. 1 Rams.
Until recently, she expected to play college basketball instead of running track.
A fifth-place state medal in the 400-meter hurdles -- her first year in the event -- opened her eyes to the possibility of running at the collegiate level.
"After placing fifth at state, I wanted to start looking at colleges," she said. "I thought I was going to play basketball. I wasn't expecting to run track, but an opportunity arose. I love track, and I'm excited about my future."
The 400-meter hurdles are here to stay for Hughes.
"That's why I was recruited," she said. "Hopefully, I'll be able to score some points in other events."
Hughes had little trouble adapting to the 400 hurdles and hopes to have a similar fate next year when she transitions to college.
"I want to get out faster," she said. "If I can drop my first 200-meter time, it will drop my overall time. Freshman year, I want to adapt. I'm excited to enjoy it, but I'll work hard and get better."
Check out the full interview with Hughes below.