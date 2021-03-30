(Glenwood) -- Glenwood’s Emma Hughes is into her senior track season, and she made an early impression last week in Carroll
The latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week dominated her way to a win in the 3000 before a tight win in the 800.
“It was very fun to run in circles and have my team supporting me again,” Hughes said. “I feel like we haven’t done that in forever. To come out and get a win as a team was a great night.”
Hughes, who last won a competitive race in track at the state track meet in her sophomore season, holds the top 3000 time in KMALand (11:33.06) and is second in the 800 (2:29.01) in the early season.
“I honestly had no clue what to expect,” she said. “I just kind of went out at a good pace, started a little slower and finished out faster.”
The cross country and basketball standout says she’s in her element when it comes to track.
“I absolutely love track,” she said. “It’s something I’ve been able to do since seventh grade. Cross country is a long race, and it’s fun. I love the team atmosphere, but there is something about track that I really enjoy. I think running multiple events and having so many people there and teammates supporting me is a lot of fun.”
Hughes and Glenwood will be back in action Tuesday night in Clarinda for the Hawkeye Ten South Division Meet. Listen to the full interview from Tuesday’s UFR below.