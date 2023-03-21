(Glenwood) -- Glenwood soccer star Caden Johnson revealed his next destination recently, choosing to play close to home at Iowa Western.
The reigning KMAland Boys Soccer Player of the Year will take his talents to the Reivers program with hopes of continuing to develop his game for a four-year school.
“I have a lot of faith in (the Iowa Western coaching staff),” Johnson told KMA Sports. “I want to play with the intentions of playing well for their program. I want to win a championship there. That’s my goal, but for what they’ve done in the past and what they could do for my future was a big part (of the decision).”
While Johnson broke the Glenwood school record with 30 goals as a junior, his position in club soccer and in the future is as an outside defender.
“For high school, it’s a little different,” Johnson said. “(Outside defender) is where I enjoy playing the most. I feel comfortable on either end of the attack or on either side of the ball, but I’m believing I”m going to play a defender role at Iowa Western.”
With the decision, Johnson completes a journey that began in junior high with hopes of getting a chance to play at the next level.
“It’s definitely been a dream to play at the next level,” Johnson said. “I’ve grown up watching college soccer, locally, and playing with my friends. It’s always been my goal. Soccer has always been my favorite sport to play, and that was always my dream. It’s fun to accomplish that, and I look forward to it.”
Johnson hopes Iowa Western is just the next stop on his journey to playing at a high level. Along the way, he’s had plenty of support and guidance.
“My dad was my Glenwood club coach growing up when I was very little until about middle school,” he said. “Just my friends growing up and playing with (me). I learned a lot from them. Some of my best friends were seniors last year, and we grew up playing together. People close to me like that (have helped get to this point).”
Listen to much more with Johnson on his college decision in the audio file below.