(Glenwood) -- Glenwood lineman Cayden Lewis will take his talents to the next level with Midland football.
The Rams honorable mention all-district choice, Lewis says the process was pretty simple when it came to choosing Midland.
“I knew one of the coaches up there from some previous training,” he said. “He talked to the head coach up there, watched some film and then I got an offer.”
Lewis, who also took visits to and considered Central, Doane and Morningside, says his relationship with the Warriors coaching staff stood out.
“They really took the time to care (about me),” Lewis said. “The campus was very nice, and it felt like not as big of a step as if I would go to a Division I school. It’s a close campus. It’s like a next level of high school.”
The 5-foot-10, 230-pound Lewis says he hadn’t really thought he could play at the next level until recently.
“I wasn’t really expecting to go to the next level,” he said. “The offer came up, and I thought, ‘Why not?’ It’s a good feeling to know that everything I’ve done the past four years of high school and even throughout middle school has led to this.”
