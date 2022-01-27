(Glenwood) -- Glenwood sophomore Emily Lundvall's second year of wrestling ended with a runner-up medal at last weekend's IWCOA Girls State Tournament.
Lundvall finished second in the 125-pound silver bracket just weeks after returning from a back injury.
"I was super glad to be a part of this tournament," Lundvall said. "I decided to come back out two weeks ago. I'm so glad to get as far as I did in the tournament."
Lundvall admits returning from injury and having instant success was rewarding.
"It felt great," she said. "I was so glad to be back out on the mat. I was just so happy. It was very accomplishing. I worked hard in the offseason, so getting to the real season and not being able to wrestle wasn't fun."
She entered the tournament motivated to make for lost time.
"My goal was to get out there and do my best," she said. "I didn't really go in with big goals."
Lundvall tallied two pins before falling to Addy Applehans (Anamosa) in the finals. Lundvall says she relied on an array of offensive moves last wekeend.
"I like to run the butcher," she said. "That seemed to work for me. When I got them taken down, I got the pins. That was great."
And Lundvall's success came in just her second year of wrestling. Lundvall says her desire to start wrestling came after watching her brothers wrestle.
"I love getting better and learning more stuff," she said. "I love the mental toughness and the atmosphere. I always wanted to wrestle and decided to last year. I love the sport overall."
Lundvall will get the chance to grow as a wrestler under the umbrella of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, which recently announced the decision to sanction girls wrestling in the 2022-23 calendar year.
"I'm so excited," she said about the sanctioning. "I think we are going to field a team here (at Glenwood). I can't wait to see what the future of girls wrestling looks like. I'm so glad to be a part of it."
Check out the full interview with Lundvall below.