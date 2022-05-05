(Glenwood) -- Glenwood senior Coryl Matheny dabbled with five sports during her high school years, but her future lies in volleyball after commitment to DMACC.
"I'm super excited," she said. "It was a hard decision."
Matheny has also done basketball, softball, tennis and track. She recently scaled her schedule back to only tennis, volleyball and softball and was torn between playing volleyball or softball in college.
"When I was little, I thought I would run track in college," she said. "But it came down to softball and volleyball. I focused on my favorite sports and being happy. I figured out it would be volleyball. It was a hard decision because I love softball, but it was always volleyball."
Once Matheny settled on a sport, she had to find a destination. She got that at DMACC.
"After the KMA All-Star Series, DMACC contacted me," she said. "I got a tour and fell in love. The first time I went up there, I got to play with the team and meet all the girls. That drew me in a lot."
Matheny isn't the only KMAlander headed to DMACC. Kuemper's Kenya Prescott, Treynor's Emma Flathers and Harlan's Zophi Hendricks have also committed to the Bears.
"Kenya and I talk all the time," she said. "We hope to room together, so that's exciting. We're both excited."
Aside from the familiarity with some future teammates, the vibe at DMACC felt right for Matheny.
"I loved how the campus was mostly athletes," she said. "The facilities were amazing. It was all-around amazing."
Matheny averaged 2.1 kills, 3.2 digs and 0.2 blocks per set last year.
"I want to become stronger as a volleyball player and all around," she said. "I'll connect with the team and do my best."
Check out the full interview with Matheny below.