(Glenwood) -- Glenwood sophomore Vinny Mayberry hasn't been afraid to try new things in the 2021-22 wrestling season, and it's leading to success.
The 113-pounder's dominance was on full display last weekend in Basehor, Kansas, where he claimed a championship at the Bobcat Invitational after three pins en route to claiming Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors.
"My first match, I got to my offense right away," Mayberry said. "Second kid, I pinned pretty quick. In my finals match, I got to my offense pretty quick, and he couldn't stop it, so I just kept putting points up until I finally pinned him."
He has a 22-1 record and No. 5 ranking by IAWrestle in Class 2A.
Working a quick offense is something Mayberry takes pride in doing.
"Right away, I try not to let them feel me out," he said. "I try to shoot right away, get to my attacks quickly and go from there."
Mayberry's aggressive approach off the whistle stems from a unique motivation.
"The music I listen to gets me pumped and excited," he said.
While the pre-match tunes get him mentally prepared for his upcoming matches, Mayberry also attributes his offseason work to the recent success.
"I put in extra work in the practice room," he said. "I've opened up to trying new things. I'm working on new things and using my length and speed to my advantage. I'm just trying to upgrade my toolbox. I'm pretty confident. I think I can take down anyone."
Mayberry qualified for state last year but failed to reach the medal stand. He hopes to get on the podium this year and perhaps take his season a step further.
"I want to win state," he said. "I'll just keep doing what I do, stick to my offense and not let anything get to me."
Mayberry and his team return to action on Thursday in a triangular against Clarinda and Atlantic-CAM. KMA Sports will have live play-by-play from that pivotal Hawkeye Ten Conference clash on KMA 960 with video at kmaland.com.
Check out the full interview with Mayberry below.