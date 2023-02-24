(Glenwood) -- Glenwood senior Tate Mayberry will join a familar face next year when he joins the football program at Central College.
Mayberry's pledge to the Dutch reunites him with older brother Cole, who plays linebacker at Central.
"I've always wanted to play college football, especially with my brother," Tate said. "I never got to do that in high school, so I'm thankful for the opportunity. In little league, I knew I wanted to play football. If I just kept working and grinding, I could get there."
His connection to the program made Tate's choice easy.
"It started when my brother committed there," he said. "I helped move him in and got to see the campus. I knew I would be happy. Sophomore year, Central was the first college to reach out to me. They were the most consistent and they offered me when they could. I knew it was where I wanted to be."
Mayberry had interest at the NAIA level, Drake and Sioux Falls before choosing the Dutch. He says his brother's presence in the program played a major factor in his commitment.
"He's more excited about it than I am," Tate said. "He recruited me more than any coach. His teammates made me feel included. I get to spend the first few years of my college football career with my brother. What more could I ask for?"
Mayberry expects to play offense at Central, particularly at the running back position. He rushed for 923 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Rams in his senior season.
"I'll probably play like a running back or as an H-back/slot position," he said. "But If needed, I could move over to the defensive side of the ball and play safety."
Mayberry plans to study engineering at Central. Click below to hear more from him.