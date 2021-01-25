(Glenwood) -- Last year, Glenwood's Abby McIntyre became the first girls state wrestling champion in KMAland. Now she is also the second.
The Grand View commit and reigning Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week joined Monday's Upon Further Review to talk about her dominant showing at the 2021 Iowa Wrestling Coaches & Official Association's Girls State Tournament.
"I would say this year definitely sticks out more than last year," McIntyre said. "It was so special because my mom was able to go. Hopping over the railing and being able to hug my family was special."
While McIntyre cruised to a state title last year, she left the tournament feeling she needed to add some things to her arsenal, so she did.
"Last year, I really only had my fireman's shot," McIntyre said. "After last year, we started to work on different shots and takedowns for me. I added a high-crotch, got my sweep, a low-single and a snap down, too."
McIntyre took advantage of her newfound offensive maneuvers and cruised to the 138-pound championship with five pins, four of which came in the first period. McIntyre concluded her championship performance with a first-period fall over Macy Smith (Waverly Shell-Rock).
"I just wanted to go out there and get things done," she said. "I tried to do what I could. She was preventing some of my shots, so I took her down, let her up, took her back down and pinned her."
McIntyre entered the tournament as the top seed and presumptive favorite to win it all. However, she says she tried to drown out the noise.
"When I was warming up, I had people telling me I didn't have to warm up because I was going to go out there and win it either way," McIntyre said. "You have to expect the unexpected. I was going to treat it like a normal tournament. I don't really care."
It's no secret that girls wrestling is a growing sport in Iowa, which was evident with the tournament's recent move to the new 5,100-seat Xtream Arena in Coralville.
"It felt like a totally different tournament," McIntyre said. "Last year, at a high school, it felt like just another tournament."
While girls wrestling continues to grow in popularity, McIntyre has cemented herself as a pioneer in the sport's infancy stages.
"It makes my heart happy," she said. "I want to get my coaching license, stay within the sport and help the younger girls grow it, too."
She's not done wrestling yet. McIntyre was a district qualifier in Class 2A last season and hopes to have another strong postseason.
"Hopefully, I cut down to 132 to compete in sectionals, districts and hopefully, state."
The complete interview with McIntyre can be heard below.