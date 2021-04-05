(Glenwood) -- Glenwood wrestler Abby McIntyre is a two-time state champion. Now the Grand View commit can add a national championship to her resume, too.
McIntyre recently won the USA Wrestling folkstyle national crown at 144 pounds. On Monday, she joined Upon Further Review to discuss it.
"It's definitely a little crazy," McIntyre said about her championship. "It means that all my work paid off. I hoped I would come back as a national champion, but I honestly did not think I would."
McIntyre scrapped her way to a championship, winning all four matches by decision in the same arena, the XStream Arena in Coralville, where she won a state title in January.
"I came in so nervous," she said. "It was really nerve-wracking, but it made it better that I had wrestled in that arena this year."
As usual, she relied on her fireman's carry move en route to the title.
"If you keep a hold of the arm, you're going to get back points," she said of the move. "Once you get your chest and hips in, it's unstoppable."
In the finals, McIntyre won a wild 5-4 decision over Missouri's Maddie Kubicki.
She was preserving the lead when the official warned her stalling in the waning moments.
"I thought that tied it," McIntyre said." Then the ref said it was over. I thought he gave her a point. When I looked over at the scoreboard, I didn't believe it at first."
The newly-crowned national champion feels her endurance was what helped her prevail.
"I had more stamina," she said. "She was pretty tired in the third period."
The national championship is the latest in a long list of accomplishments for McIntyre. And she's not done yet. McIntyre says she plans to train with Powerhouse Wrestling Club throughout the summer before heading to Grand View to continue her wrestling career.
The complete interview with McIntyre can be heard below.