(Glenwood) -- Glenwood soccer standout Alaina Meads will take her love for soccer to the next level with Bellevue.
Meads, who has played all over the field during her club and high school career, posted seven goals and four assists out of the midfield for the Rams a year ago.
“I was talking to my club coach, and he suggested that I talk to Bellevue,” Meads told KAM Sports. “I ended up emailing them, and they got back to me. We set up a date, so I went and toured and practiced with them. They offered me and I accepted.”
Meads says that the chance to play close to home was a major factor in her decision.
“I’m just so close with my family,” she said. “I didn’t want to go too far. I loved the coaches, and I loved the team. I actually have a teammate that plays there now. She’s super sweet, and I just absolutely loved it there. I loved the vibes. It was definitely the right decision.”
Meads earned an All-Hawkeye Ten Conference Second Team nod following her standout junior season and is excited to keep playing for Bellevue.
“I’ve been playing soccer since I switched from bottle to sippy cup, basically,” Meads said. “I’ve always wanted to play soccer in college. It was always different where I wanted to go. The location always changed, but still going to that next level has always been an option since I was super young. It’s super exciting I get to achieve that goal finally.”
Meads has had plenty of success all over the field during her high school and club career. She says she’s willing to do whatever it takes to help Bellevue succeed when she gets there.
“I have always been a utility player,” she said. “No matter where you are, you still play 100 percent. That’s one big thing about me college coaches loved. No matter where I was, I was just excited to go out and play soccer. It’s a sport I’ve always loved, so that’s just one big thing, putting in 100 percent no matter where you are on the field.”
Listen to the full interview with Meads in the audio file below.