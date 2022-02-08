(Glenwood) -- Glenwood distance runner Rachel Mullennax went back and forth on her future in running the last several years. The beneficiary of her deciding to run at the next level is Central College.
“I got a really late start on picking a college,” Mullennax told KMA Sports. “I was off and on about running in college, but this year I decided I was going to.”
Mullennax says the feeling running has given her over the last several years has changed, leading to a bit of indecision.
“My freshman year, I felt I would run (in college),” she said, “but my sophomore year I (didn’t). My junior year, I was thinking definitely not, but how I liked running (has changed). The people that were with me and once I got more friends in running I found out I really liked like it much better.”
As for Central, Mullennax feels like she found a school and program that checked all her boxes.
“It was a very nice campus,” she said. “I really like the program there. It’s amazing, and the coach (is amazing). I am really excited.”
Mullennax, who is planning to go into education, found that the academics were right in line with what she was looking for, too.
“The education program is amazing,” she added. “I really am excited to go there and run for them. It’s going to be a fun time.”
