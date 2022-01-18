(Glenwood) -- Glenwood standout Austin Patton will take his football talents to the next level with the top NAIA program in the country.
The Rams senior announced his commitment to Morningside football last week. On Tuesday’s Upon Further Review, Patton talked about getting a chance to play at the next level with the Mustangs.
“(Morningside head coach Steve Ryan) texted me and let me know they were interested me,” Patton explained. “We set up a visit, and I got to tour the facilities and the campus. I liked it a lot so I set up an official visit, and I got to learn more about the program there.”
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Patton says spending some time on campus and around the reigning NAIA national champion’s program was a moment of clarity for him.
“The culture they have there (stood out),” Patton said. “I really liked the coaches, and they seemed really interested (in me). They really care about all their players, and they all seem to get along. They know what they’re doing up there, and it almost felt like home.”
Patton played on both sides of the ball with Glenwood, and there’s a chance he could see some time during his career on offense and on defense.
“They said they like me now at the wide out position,” Patton said, “but if I put the weight on I can be kind of switched over to the defensive side as a rush end/linebacker hybrid type.”
With the decision out of the way, Patton says he’s excited to get an opportunity to grow himself with the powerhouse Morningside program.
“It’s really exciting,” he said. “A lot of my hard work has paid off, and now I get to showcase it at a really good college.”
Listen to the full interview with Patton from Tuesday’s UFR below.