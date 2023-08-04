(Glenwood) -- Glenwood senior-to-be Trent Patton found what he was looking for in Wayne State, committing to the Division II school earlier this week.
“Back in April, it was the first school that reached out to me,” Patton told KMA Sports. “I went on a Junior Day visit there and met everybody. All of the staff, saw the facilities and the campus. I went on some other visits, but with the other schools, nothing was really catching my eye.”
Patton explains the Wayne State coaching staff kept on him with two or three phone calls per week. Finally, he decided it was time to get serious about making a choice for his future.
“I sat down with my parents the other night, and we got to talking about it,” he said. “I decided that was the school that was best for me.”
The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Patton had a big year for the Rams last season, posting 43.0 tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.
“I think the coaching staff (really stood out about Wayne State),” Patton added. “They treat everybody like family, and that’s a big deal for me, having a good bond as a team. Me and my recruiter had a very good connection, and we talk and get along all the time.”
Patton says Wayne State plans to keep him on the defensive side of the ball and have him work off the edge.
“My freshman year, I’m going to redshirt and get my weight up to 265,” he said. “They said that they love my aggressiveness on defense, and the way I fly to the ball. They said they could really use that in their defense, so it was kind of a perfect fit.”
Listen to much more with Patton from Friday’s Upon Further Review in the audio file below.