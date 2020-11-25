(Glenwood) -- The moment Larissa Pelley has worked many years for came two weeks ago.
The Glenwood senior officially signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her soccer career at Augusta.
“It sucked I wasn’t able to do it at the school with my coaches, but it was amazing,” Pelley told KMA Sports. “It’s hard to believe. I’ve been working for this my whole life, and it’s kind of been my goal for my soccer career to do this.”
The second-team all-district performer and most recent team MVP made her college destination known all the way back in March.
“(Augustana) was one of the first colleges I went to,” she said. “There’s a different feeling there. It felt like home, and they’re going D1 in the Class of 2021, so that was something I thought was really cool.”
Pelley says she also felt a special connection with the school from a faith standpoint.
“It’s a Lutheran school and my faith is really important to me,” she said. “I really like the head coach and the trainers. When I went to look at the school it felt like somewhere I wanted to be.”
Pelley says that she figures to play left back defender for Augustana, but she’s up for anything after years of moving all around the field.
“I’ve kind of played everywhere over the years,” she said. “I’m comfortable playing anywhere on the field.”
Pelley made her comments on Wednesday’s KMAland Catch Up on Upon Further Review. Listen to the complete interview with Pelley linked below.