(Des Moines) -- Glenwood girls basketball's remarkable postseason run met its match Tuesday.
The Rams' fourth consecutive State Tournament trip -- which was also their most unexpected -- ended at the hands of 4A No. 1 Dallas Center-Grimes in a 57-39 decision.
Glenwood (16-9) gave the top-seeded Mustangs a fight for the first half, but slow starts to the first and third quarters were too much to overcome.
"They're good," Glenwood head coach Brian Rasmussen said. "But I think we had a good game plan. In the first half, they weren't able to run some of the stuff they wanted to run. I think we competed well."
The Rams spotted Dallas-Center Grimes an 8-0 lead, then closed the quarter on a 10-4 run to trim their deficit to 12-10 heading into the second quarter.
They tied the contest at 12 early in the second, but Dallas Center-Grimes countered with an 11-0 run and took a 27-17 lead into halftime.
The Mustangs put the game away early in the second half with an 11-2 run and led by as many as 24 on their way to a state semifinal berth.
"We didn't look at them as the number one team," Rasmussen said. "We looked at them as Dallas-Center Grimes. They did a better job adjusting and had more weapons. We didn't have an answer for their depth. They executed. I felt like we had good shots. Another bucket here or there, who knows?"
The top-ranked Mustangs shot 42.6% from the field. Finley Fitzgerald led their efforts with 17 points, while Josie Lampe (12) and Vanessa Bickford (10) also cracked double figures.
DCG's defensive game plan centered around South Dakota State commit Jenna Hopp. The Mustangs ran a box-and-one on Hopp, who still managed 11 points and 14 rebounds.
"Every time I got the ball, they had two or three girls on me," Hopp said. "That made it tough, but I still found ways to score and attack the glass. We just came up short."
Hopp's classmate, Kate Hughes, also totaled 11 points in the loss.
"I tried to move around the perimeter and spot up for some nice shots," Hughes said.
Danika Arnold tacked on eight points for the Rams.
Tuesday's loss ends Glenwood's season at 16-9. The Rams entered the season with a mostly inexperienced lineup. However, they once again proved to be one of the top eight teams in Class 4A thanks to some other-worldly performances from Hopp and continual improvement from the players around her.
"Nobody thought we could do it," Hughes said. "Honestly, I'm happy."
The defeat also brings an end to Hopp's remarkable career. She hangs up the Glenwood jersey as arguably the best player to ever don it."
"It hasn't hit me yet that this was my last game for Glenwood," Hopp said. "I'm super proud of my teammates and coaches. We proved everyone wrong."
"I can't say enough about (Hopp)," Rasmussen said. "She works harder than anybody I've ever coached. She relishes in getting better. I'm excited to see what she can do at South Dakota State. As a teammate, she's a great teammate."
Kate Hughes, Lauren Stanislav, Kaylyn Book, Molly Williams and Carissa Groom also wore the Glenwood uniform for the final time.
Click below to view full interview with Hughes, Hopp and Coach Rasmussen.