(Glenwood) -- Glenwood junior Brock Sell had some big shoes to fill this fall.
Sell was the heir apparent to Zach Carr, who was last year’s KMAland 3A/4A Offensive Player of the Year. In his first performance, he merely earned the Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week award.
“I had a pretty rough start,” Sell told KMA Sports. “There were a couple of bad passes, but then I threw one up to Ryan Blum and he caught it for the first touchdown."
Sell ended up throwing for 188 yards, rushing for 108 more and accounting for six offensive touchdowns in his first career start under center.
“Our offensive line did really, really good,” Sell added. “Everything was wide open, and the defense gave us pretty good field position.”
The Rams went on to a dominant 57-7 win over Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson and will now prepare for a meeting with Treynor, which beat Clarinda on Saturday night, 28-13.
As the opponents get tougher and tougher while the season moves along, Sell knows his best is yet to come.
“I think it feels great (to lead the offense),” he said. “I’m just getting more comfortable and just getting used to it.”
Brian Bertini will have reports from Glenwood/Treynor on Friday night.