(Glenwood) -- One of the runners for Glenwood’s state cross country team will continue to run at the next level with Des Moines Area Community College.
Rams senior Preston Slayman recently committed to continue on with the Bears and joined KMA’s Upon Further Review Tuesday morning.
“It was about mid to late October when I heard from my coach that DMACC reached out and wanted to know more about me,” Slayman said. “I’ve been keeping correspondence with them over that time and getting to know a bit more (about DMACC). I went and looked at the campus, talked to some of the guys on the team and it seemed like a place I wanted to run at.”
Slayman has seen quite the development and progress during his time at Glenwood after moving into the district from Omaha.
“It never was on my radar (to run in college) when I first started running,” Slayman said. “If it weren’t for my coaches at Glenwood, Todd and Lu Peverill, I don’t think I would have got to where I am today in having the possibility to compete at the college level.”
Slayman was named to the KMA Sports All-Senior Team following a season that saw him provide depth for the best boys cross country team in KMAland.
“It’s kind of surprising to me, honestly,” Slayman said of his opportunity at DMACC. “I never thought this would be a reality for me. I didn’t expect to be somewhat good at running like I am now. It’s a great feeling.”
Slayman says that he’s taken to running and doesn’t plan to stop after his time at DMACC.
“Right now, DMACC is my beginning step,” he said. “I’m very glad to be a part of their team and everything, but after that is done, I’m hoping to move on to another college and team and keep running.”
