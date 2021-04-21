(Glenwood) -- Glenwood's Houston Stephens will join Northeastern Oklahoma A&M's college rodeo team.
For Stephens, the commitment marks the fulfillment of a dream.
"I'm stoked for the opportunity," he said. "Rodeo in college has always been a dream of mine. I am thankful for the opportunity the coaches at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M have given me. I have done rodeo my whole life. To continue that is pretty exciting."
Stephens' primary events are team roping and calf roping.
"It's something I've always been able to do," Stephens said about rodeo. "I really love the sport. There's nothing I would rather do. Rodeo is a sport you can compete in year-round. In rodeo, you don't have much of an offseason. There's a lot more that goes into rodeo than other sports."
Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, located in Miami, Oklahoma, was a perfect fit for Stephens.
"I've talked to the coach quite a bit," he said. "I heard great things about the program, and I went down there for a recruitment rodeo. He (Coach Kolby Ungeheuer) liked my skills and offered me a scholarship there. I really liked the program and school."
Stephens says he chose Northeastern over Central Arizona and Western Oklahoma.
"It's a junior college, but you get the bigger university atmosphere," Stephens said. "It seems like a bigger school, but it's smaller."
The Golden Norsemen have had success lately, which also appealed to Stephens. "Northeastern Oklahoma will probably have four or five competitors go to the national finals. They are pretty competitive."
The talented roper is ready for whatever the transition to the collegiate game brings him.
"It will be a little different," he said. "But a lot of things will be the same. I will still be riding the same horses and competing in the same events."
Stephens says his long-term goal is to become a national championship contender.
"I'd really like to qualify for the Collegiate National Rodeo," he said. "They take the top three from each region. That's my main goal."
