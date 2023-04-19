(Glenwood) -- Persuasion from her friends led Glenwood senior Molly Williams to continue her soccer career.
It just so happens she will do so at the defending NJCAA champions.
Williams will take her talents up the road to play for Iowa Western next year. While she's excited about the opportunity, it's not one she thought would happen until recently.
"It was a fast decision," Wiliams said. "I didn't really think about where I would be going. My two best friends, Caden (Johnson) and Nora (Dougherty), are going to play soccer in college. They persuaded me to figure something out."
Daugherty didn't have to look far for the right fit.
"Iowa Western is a perfect fit," she said. "They were interested in me. I went on a tour, and it was perfect. It was a fast decision. It happened perfectly."
Williams joins a program fresh off winning the NJCAA title.
"It's a perfect two-year school," she said. "They've shown me that they're a pretty good program. Their team is really close. I sat down with them for lunch. They felt like sisters. They're a tight team."
Williams has been one of the standouts for Glenwood this year with four goals and one assist. While friend, classmate and Northern Colorado commit Nora Dougherty grabs the spotlight as an electric scorer, Williams led the Rams with 14 assists last year.
"I think I can create opportunities," Williams said. "I can work around the field well. (I need to work on) my confidence level. If I work on that, I should be good to go. Soccer is a fun sport, especially when you have some good teammates."
Check out the full interview with Williams below.