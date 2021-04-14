(Glenwood) -- Glenwood senior Jaylin Woodward was looking for a second home to continue her soccer career. She found it at Buena Vista.
"I chose BVU because it felt like a home away from home," she said.
For Woodward, playing soccer in college means achieving a goal.
"I really didn't think I would ever get this far," she said. "I always thought it would just be a dream to play at the college level. To actually have that opportunity is amazing."
Woodward chose Buena Vista over Dakota Wesleyan and Iowa Central.
"None of them felt like home," Woodward said.
The Beavers were 2-15 in 2019 under then first-year coach Benton Frayne.
"He is really trying to develop the program," Woodward said. "He's been working hard to build the team back up. I wanted to be a part of that and build my skills up."
The left-footed Woodward feels her strength comes on the left side of the offense, which she hopes she can carry into college.
"A lot of people don't see me kicking left coming," she said. "I also feel that I'm very quick and can get on top of things."
Woodward also has areas she hopes to improve on.
"I want to get better at attacking on the defensive end and help the midfielders out," she said.
When it comes to goals, Woodward is keeping it simple.
"I just want to be a part of the team and be an asset," she said.
Woodward is the fourth-known Glenwood girls soccer player to commit to a college. She joins Larissa Pelley (Augustana), Cameryn Young (Iowa Central) and Avery Blasdel (Northern State).
Listen to the full interview with Woodward below.