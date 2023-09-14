(Glidden) -- Attention to detail has helped Glidden-Ralston prevail in two of its first three games. The Wildcats hope they can make it three wins in the first four when they face Baxter.
The Wildcats opened Class 8-Player District 9 play last week with a 22-18 win over Colo-Nesco.
"Every week, you learn more about your group," Glidden-Ralston head coach Kreg Lensch said. "I was pleased with the resilience we showed. We got down one score in the first quarter but immediately answered. From there, we took control. I was happy to see a bounce back. It was pleasing."
Glidden-Ralston's first three games were decided by nine total points. The Wildcats opened the season with a 32-28 win over Woodbine and suffered a 25-24 loss to Ar-We-Va the week before the win over Colo-Nesco. The Wildcats' knack for close games has been a good character builder.
"We've learned the little things become big things," Lensch said. "There are a lot of little things you have to take care of. The more little things you take care of, the better chance you have of coming out on top. We've figured out that every play counts."
The Wildcats have leaned on a run-heavy attack led by 353 yards and eight scores from quarterback Colby Wallace.
"We're willing to get out there and get after it," Lensch said. "We're playing together. The chemistry is really good. We're playing for each other."
Glidden-Ralston's defense has allowed 23.67 points per game -- the 16th-fewest out of 69 teams in 8-player. Sophomore Alex Daniel leads the unit with 25.5 tackles and an interception, and Landon Rohrbeck has posted 16 tackles.
"We've made good adjustments on the fly," Lensch said. "We've had big drives in every game where we've made stops. They believe in each other and take care of their assignments. That's how you play good defense."
Glidden-Ralston hopes to move to 2-0 in district action when they face Baxter. The Bolts are 3-0 after wins over Springville, Coon Rapids-Bayard and St. Edmond.
Quarterback Perrin Sulzle leads Baxter's attack with 930 passing yards and 12 touchdowns. Senior Treyton Travis has been a beast from his wide receiver spot. He has 34 catches for 545 yards and nine touchdowns.
"We have a lot of similarities," Lensch said. "It's definitely going to be a physical game. They're big, and that's how they play. It should be a good battle."
Lensch feels his team must make life difficult for Sulzle and control the tempo with an efficient rushing attack.
"We have to put pressure on their quarterback," Lensch said. "And we have to establish our ground game."
Check out KMA Sports' Week 4 coverage from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960, FM 99.1 and online at kmaland.com.
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Lensch.