(Glidden) -- Glidden-Ralston football is off to a strong start following a 32-28 upset win at Woodbine this past Friday night.
“It was some tough conditions,” Coach Kreg Lensch told KMA Sports. “It sure was warm, and it was kind of an outlast kind of game. Both teams played pretty sharp for game number one, and we got off to a fast start.”
Coach Lensch says he felt it was important for his team to get that strong start, gaining the confidence that could guide them through the rest of the game and season.
“We’re trying to get over the hump again this year,” Lensch said. “We’re trying to get the winning tradition going again, and I thought that fast start was key.”
For one of the original dominant programs of 8-Player football, Glidden-Ralston has not had a winning season since 2018 and just once in the past seven years.
“Physicality (was key),” Lensch said. “Kids were in the weight room (all offseason), and we have a great group of senior leaders. They put in a lot of time in the offseason and got quite a bit stronger. That was our mantra before, and it’s nice to get back to it. Those guys led us in the offseason, and I think it’s paying off.”
In the Woodbine win, junior quarterback Colby Wallace led the rushing attack with 146 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries while senior Emmett Snyder (57 yards, 2 TD) and sophomore Alex Daniel (34 yards) also contributed to the run game. Of course, those upfront were most important.
“Those guys did a good job,” Coach Lensch said. “We had a couple guys that started before with Collin Sturm and Daniel Thooft, and they did a great job. (Senior) Wade Hunter has been playing since he was a freshman, and Mark Lensch and Waylon Hein also did a great job blocking upfront.”
The Wildcats take their 1-0 record into a matchup with another 1-0 Rolling Valley Conference rival, Ar-We-Va, this Friday evening. The Rockets were also a bit of a surprise winner in Week 1, taking a thrilling 46-44 win over Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton.
“They’re super athletic,” Coach Lensch said. “They really are. They spread you out and give you fits that way. They’ve got some really good athletes, and they can spread the ball out and put some points on the board. That’s what we’ve got to be ready for. They can do it by the run and by the pass. They’re coached really well, and they look at the way you’re playing and try to take advantage of it.”
Quarterback Blayne Smith threw for 285 yards and four touchdowns, sending 11 of his 28 completions and 117 of the yards to Wyatt Ragaller, who also rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns. Wade Ragaller also had 41 yards rushing, 46 yards receiving and a touchdown reception.
“I think against them, we don’t want to give up a big play defensively,” Lensch said. “We’ve really got to make them earn their way in the run game and the pass game. We do not want to give up big plays. We’ve got to stay within ourselves on the ground, offensively. That’s what we like to do, and we’ve got to control the line of scrimmage up front. We had a great game last year, and it’s a matchup of a lot of the same kids. I’m anticipating a very hard-fought football game.”
Glidden-Ralston will host Ar-We-Va in their home opener on Friday night with a 7:00 kickoff. Listen to all of KMA Sports’ Week 2 coverage Friday night from 6:20 to midnight on AM 960, FM 99.1 and streaming at kmaland.com.
Listen to the full interview with Coach Lensch below.