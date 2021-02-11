(Glidden) -- The Glidden-Ralston girls enter Thursday's postseason tilt against Coon Rapids-Bayard with a 10-8 record and on a two-game winning streak.
"I think the last couple of games really led us in the right direction heading into regional play," Coach Cole Corson said. "We had a couple of sour games, but we were able to rebound and pick up some nice wins."
The Wildcats own wins this season over Boyer Valley, ACGC, Ar-We-Va (twice), Coon Rapids-Bayard (twice), West Harrison, Ogden, Woodbine and West Harrison. They started the season 1-4 and has losses to Exira-EHK, Paton-Churdan and CAM, who were the top three finishers in the Rolling Valley Conference and finished were a combined 49-11.
"We knew those were going to be some of the tougher opponents in the conference," Corson said. "A lot of it was that we just didn't have any preparation going into the season. Normally we have all sorts of offseason stuff. We didn't get to do any of that."
The quick turnaround led to a tough start for a squad that only returned four girls from last year's teams that went 10-13.
"A lot of new people had to learn a lot of new things," Corson said. "We didn't really have time to implement it. We were going into the season pretty stale, but it also gave us a gauge of where he had to get to. The girls rose up to that gauge. We've played a lot better basketball since."
One area Coach Corson feels his team has improved drastically is on the defensive end.
"I think we've grown a lot," he said. "We didn't identify very well at the beginning of the season. We just weren't grasping some philosophies right away."
The shot selection has also been better, according to Corson.
Gretchen Wallace's shot selection has been stellar for the Wildcats. Wallace, a senior, averages 18.4 points per game and shoots 45 percent from the field. She also leads the team in rebounds with 173.
"She has been tremendous from a physicality standpoint," Corson said. "Midway through, it kinda clicked with her that the more presence she can have on the block expands our offense."
Sophomore Paige Klocke (8.6 PPG), senior Morgan Koehler (6.5 PPG), freshman Tiela Janssen (6.4 PPG) complement Wallace offensively.
Glidden-Ralston opens the postseason Thursday night with a familiar foe -- Coon Rapids-Bayard.
The Wildcats own two victories over the Crusaders this season.
Despite the recent results, Coach Corson knows CR-B presents a challenge.
"It's a contrast of two teams," he said. "They play predominantly three to four posts and we play three to four guards. We are outsized at times. A lot of it will just come down to executing the things we have to do. Brynn Bass lit us up for 20 last time, so we have to make sure we identify her. It's postseason. You have to show up every night. That's the mentality we have from this point forward."
The winner of Glidden-Ralston/Coon Rapids-Bayard will face the winner of Audubon/East Union on Tuesday. Listen to the full interview with Coach Corson below.