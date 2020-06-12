(Glidden) -- The Glidden-Ralston softball team got a little bit larger this week with the additions of two players from Belmond-Klemme and one from Eagle Grove.
The moves were precipitated by both school districts electing not to field softball or baseball teams this summer. The Iowa Department of Education then passed a waiver that allowed for athletes from those schools – and Meskwaki Settlement – to play for different schools this year.
So, Allie and Madi Barrus of Belmond-Klemme and Jozey Gump of Eagle Grove began a search for a team to play with this summer. Eventually, they landed with Glidden-Ralston – a Rolling Valley Conference school.
“We had 12 kids, six of which are eighth graders,” Coach Kevin Schon told KMA Sports. “We were going to have challenges just doing our schedule. We typically don’t do our JV schedule, and that was our approach to the season.”
However, a connection between an assistant coach at Glidden-Ralston and a pastor from Eagle Grove led to Gump becoming a Wildcat.
“(They said) Jozey is a terrific kid and loves softball,” Schon said. “She had apparently talked to a number of other schools and no one was opening the door to her. Basically, she wasn’t going to have a season. She’s a senior, so we started visiting with Jozey.”
Schon says they talked with Gump’s parents, the parents of the players at Glidden-Ralston, the school administration and the school board. It all led to Gump joining the team, which eventually led to the Barrus sisters also coming on board.
Obvious questions arise with Eagle Grove roughly 85 miles and Belmond even further at 115 miles away.
“Jozey is staying here locally through the week with a family,” Schon said. “She was adamant that’s how she wanted to do it. She wants to be here for everything. The Barrus sisters – their mother is a teacher and loves softball. She said the two hour drive or so is absolutely fine to get to play.”
Schon made his comments on Friday's Upon Further Review.