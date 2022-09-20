(Glidden) -- Glidden-Ralston volleyball is coming off their finest weekend performance of the year.
The Wildcats (12-4 overall, 3-0 Rolling Valley Conference) bounced back from an early-morning loss to claim the ACGC Tournament championship on Saturday.
“Morning tournaments can be a little bit of a slow start for us,” Wildcats head coach Krista Bundt told KMA Sports. “We played ACGC right off the bat and fell that first (match), but then the fun thing for the girls was we were able to play them again for the championship and sealed the deal.”
Glidden-Ralston also knocked off Rolling Valley Conference rival Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, Nodaway Valley and West Central Valley on their way to the championship win.
The strong Saturday performance was just another on a long list of those to this point in the season. There are plenty of reasons for the success, but Coach Bundt points to this year’s balance as the main strength.
“Our team is actually really balanced, which I think has been really fun,” she said. “Paige Klocke, Vanessa Koehler and Lauren Hulsing all do very well at the net. Summer Toms isn’t one of the tallest players on our team, but she plays an important role with her ball-handling and keeping the ball in play for us.
“Tiela Janssen is eating up the back court as far as digging. Addy Boell has great hands. I just feel like there isn’t one person that would say the team hinges on that person. There is some good chemistry between a lot of good players.”
Klocke (2.5 kills per set) and Koehler (2.4) lead the team in hitting while Hulsing (1.9) and Toms (1.0) are also averaging at least one kill per set. Boell averages 7.8 assists per frame, Janssen adds 5.0 digs per set and Ashlynn Tigges (2.1) is joined by Boell (2.4) and Toms (2.2) in averaging over two digs on average. Freshmen Kassidy Wenck and Amelia Garrett, juniors Lauren Klocke and Elizabeth Lloyd and senior Breanna Schon have also contributed this season.
“We had quite a few returning from last year, so in that way I felt like we would be able to have that foundation from the year prior,” Bundt said. “However, we did have to switch some things up. (Koehler) moved to the middle from the outside, and that’s a big switch. The middle behind the setter is the most difficult to play. You’re constantly having to adjust and read.
“I wouldn’t say that I’m surprised with how quickly she has picked it up because of her athleticism. On the other hand, she’s just doing a really great job, and that is something I would say has been a wonderful addition.”
Glidden-Ralston continues their season later Tuesday evening with a matchup against Carroll County and Rolling Valley Conference rival Coon Rapids-Bayard (5-13, 2-1).
“They are a little bit more spread out as far as who they set the ball to,” Bundt said. “I think for us, we have to set the momentum and play our game. I think if we do those two things, keeping our heads up and controlling the momentum, I feel pretty solid going in. That’s always on paper, because when you get in and it’s actually live a lot of things can change very quickly in the game of volleyball.”
Listen to much more from Bundt in Tuesday’s UFR interview below.