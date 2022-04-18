(Glidden) -- Glidden-Ralston senior Carter Soyer has grown fond of running hurdle events. Fortunately, he'll get to continue that passion at Buena Vista.
"It feels good to go from thinking I'm not good at this to being able to say that I get to do this at the college level," Soyer said. "Not many people get to do this, so I'm thankful."
Hurdles can be a polarizing event among track athletes, but Soyer welcomes them.
"When I first ran them my freshman year, I wasn't good," he said. "But I wanted to push myself and see how far I can go. I didn't like them at first. Struggling at first was frustrating, but I pushed through and got better."
Aside from hurdles, Soyer has seen success in the sprints. He contributed to the Wildcats' sprint medley quartet that took 18th in Class 1A last season.
As Soyer prepares for life at Buena Vista, he becomes the latest member of his family to join the Storm Lake school.
"My mom went there," she said. "And I have some other family that visited there."
Soyer says he was initially unsure if he would join the track program in college.
"I just talked to the coaches to see how things would go," he said. "They were super welcoming, so that helped."
Above all, Soyer says academics were his top priority when choosing his college destination.
"I was focused a lot on my major," he said. "Athletics are fun, but the school part comes first. I want to be successful after college."
On the track, Soyer hopes to see drastic improvements.
"I want to keep pushing myself," he said. "I've dropped five seconds every year. The hurdle heights are taller. It will be interesting to see how I deal with that. I want to have a lot of fun and see how things go."
Soyer plans to study digital media at Buena Vista. Check out his full interview below.