(Tarkio) -- A year removed from a heartbreaking loss in the district finals, the East Atchison Wolves are into a Class 1 State Sectional.
"This is great for our girls," Coach Stephanie Parsons said. "We are really goal-oriented and a district championship was one of those. It was nice to get that marked off."
The Wolves' district title came in a four-set victory over Nodaway-Holt in the district final. The two squads split the first two sets, but EA finished the match strong to punch their ticket to state.
Parsons attributes their Wednesday night victory to strong performances from the middle of their rotation, led by Natalie Hedlund and Cheyenne Gray.
"I think it was a battle of the middles," Parson said. "Nodaway-Holt had some really strong middles. Having our girls transition consistently is something we've pushed all year. Being able to run those quick sets in the middle is difficult and our girls did a great job."
Hedlund and Gray have emerged as powerful hitters for the Wolves while Brynnan Poppa has set the offense throughout the season. Oliva Morris and Ella Rolf have been key cogs on defense.
"They've really complemented our team well," Parsons said of her lineup.
Last year, East Atchison entered the district tournament with state aspirations, but were beat by rival Rock Port in the district final. They were forced to replace some pieces from that team, but Parsons knew the tools were there for them to make a postseason run.
"We always thought that it was a possibility," Parsons said. "But there were some places we were nervous we might be lacking at, especially with some inexperience."
The Wolves have overcome their early-season inexperience and are one of the final 16 teams left in Missouri Class 1. They will look to advance their season Saturday when they face Midway in St. Joseph. The Vikings enter the contest at 20-1 and have three hitters that average over two kills per set.
"We've got to watch a little bit of film on them," Parson said. "We need to convert to offense consistently. We've talked to the girls throughout the season about persevering. One swing is not going to get it done, it's going to be persevering and being a finisher. Persevering and continually pushing the offense is going to be key."
East Atchison/Midway is slated for a 2:30 p.m. start. The winner will face either Santa Fe or St. Joseph Christian at 4:30 p.m. The complete interview with Coach Parsons can be heard below.