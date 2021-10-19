(Rosendale) -- North Andrew's Makenna Goldizen had a strong week at the plate last week, earning her Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors and sending her team to the state tournament.
"It's a really big accomplishment," Goldizen said. "We all had set goals, and this was everyone's goals. We stayed together as a team, and our hitting came through. We were ready."
Goldizen registered three hits, five RBI and a double for North Andrew last week in a pair of postseason wins over South Holt and Stanberry.
"I've been able to put the ball in play every time I'm up there," she said. "I was in a big slump for a while, but I fixed my stance and have made big strides."
Goldizen has shined for the Cardinals during their 18-8 campaign.
"Everyone is really focusing," she said. "We are a team."
The Cardinals are now preparing to face Maysville in a Class 1 State Sectional on Thursday.
"We are going to be ready for whatever comes at us and try to focus," she said. "We have to stay confident and be prepared."
Click below to hear the full interview with Goldizen.