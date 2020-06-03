(Lawrence) -- Former Kansas men’s basketball star Drew Gooden is part of the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2020.
Gooden and nine other inductees will be recognized on Sunday, October 4th at the Kansas Star Casino.
Gooden was a two-time All-Big 12 selection at Kansas in 2001 and 2002 and was a consensus first team All-American in 2002.
Former Kansas State track All-American selection Steve Fritz and former K-State football All-Americans Jordy Nelson, Terence Newman and Darren Sproles are also members of the class.
