(Maryville) -- The Northwest Missouri State women's soccer program had a strong second weekend of action, thanks to stellar play from junior Adell Gore.
Gore collected MIAA Offensive Player of the Week honors last week. She recently joined KMA's Upon Further Review to reflect on her recent successes.
"It feels good," Gore said of her recently accolade. "I definitely owe a lot of credit to my teammates."
Gore recorded two goals for the Bearcats in wins over Augustana and Sioux Falls.
"We were successful offensively," Gore said. "I found the back of the net off some crosses. The wing players set me up. It starts there. I saw them got the ball and I got in position."
The Bearcats' 2-0 weekend came after a rough opening week that featured a draw with Missouri-St. Louis and a 2-1 loss to Drury.
"It was a tough first weekend," Gore said. "We reflected on that and started with a fresh slate last week. We definitely feel more confident going into this weekend."
Gore is in her third year at Maryville. She's seen an increased role every year.
"It's been fun getting more experience," she said. "I made the transition from midfielder to forward last year. It wasn't too crazy because I've played all-around my whole life. I'm an attacking player, so I'm a good fit as a forward. It was a good transition."
Northwest returns to the pitch Friday against Missouri Western, followed by a Sunday afternoon clash with Central Missouri.
"Two rivals this weekend," Gore said. "It's fun to play these schools. It would be huge to get two wins. We hope to build as we go into conference plays, do well in the conference tournament and at the (national) tournament. I'm excited to see how this weekend goes."
Hear the full interview with Gore below.