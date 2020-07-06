(Lamoni) -- Graceland athletics recently announced a pair of signings for their athletic programs.
Cross country and track and field will add Blue Springs South graduate Zach Grover, who earned All-Metro, All-Conference, All-District, All-Sectional and All-State honors during his high school career. View the release linked here.
The women’s basketball program also announced the signing of Vedrana Radosavljevic. The 6-foot-2 forward is from Pale, Bosnia and Herzegovina and is transferring from Lincoln University with one year of eligibility.
View the full release on Radosavljevic’s signing linked here.