(Lamoni) -- The Graceland football team opens their first season under head coach Patrick Ross on Saturday.
As Coach Ross takes over the Yellowjackets program, he hopes to end one of the nation's longest losing streaks.
"It's been an exciting six months since I stepped on campus," Ross said. "There's a lot of moving parts within the roster that I had to identify. We got a lot of work done in a short amount of time."
Ross led the Lindenwood program from 2004 to 2016, where he turned the Lions into an NAIA national contender and led their transition to Division II.
Ross sees many similarities from his stint at Lindenwood in his venture to Lamoni. Lindenwood had fallen off times before his arrival, much like Graceland, who is on a 29-game losing streak.
"I have a blueprint," Ross said. "There were other jobs I could have taken, but this one was the most fun to me. I'm hoping to do something similar (to Lindenwood) here."
Ross preaches a physical, business-like approach.
"I want our guys to play hard," he said. "Our motto is 'Only The Tough.' That's the standard we carry ourselves with, and we won't make excuses. We're going to come out with a ton of energy, play hard and be assignment-sound."
It might be a work in progress, though, with a relatively new roster.
"We're going to be extremely young," Ross said. "Most of our guys haven't taken a lot of college snaps."
It won't be easy, but Ross is determined to make the Yellowjackets a winner.
"I want to find W's," he said. "I want to give our guys an incredible experience. And losing every week is not an incredible experience. We're here to win football games."
Graceland begins their season on Saturday against Mid-American Nazarene. Check out the full interview with Coach Ross below.