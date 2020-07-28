(Lamoni) -- Graceland Athletics Hall of Famer Steve Peck has passed away at the age of 68.
Peck, a native of Richmond, California, competed in both baseball and basketball during his career at Graceland. The four-year letterman in both sports, Peck led the Yellowjackets to the Missouri College Athletic Union Conference championship in baseball in 1971.
During his career, Peck was a First-Team Heart of America All-Conference and twice named All-District. He was a 1973 graduate of Graceland.
