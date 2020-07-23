(Lamoni) -- Graceland men’s golf has announced the signing of Andrew Ruiz.
A Phoenix native, Ruiz is a 2020 graduate of Thunderbird High School in Phoenix.
View the complete release from Graceland athletics linked here.
