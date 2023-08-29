Graceland Yellowjackets logo
Photo: Twitter/Graceland athletics

(Lamoni) -- Graceland has named Hugo das Chagas the assistant women’s soccer coach.

Chagas is a graduate of Graceland in 2023, where he played for two seasons on the men’s soccer team.

