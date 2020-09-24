(Lamoni) -- The Graceland volleyball program has announced several schedule changes, and the junior varsity and varsity teams will be off for at least one full week.
According to a release from Graceland athletics, the decision “comes after contact tracing and cautionary quarantine procedures were enacted.”
The schedule changes include a postponement of this weekend’s meeting at Benedictine College, their September 29th match with Peru State has been pushed to October 15th and their October 1st match at William Penn is “under discussion.”
View the complete release from Graceland athletics linked here.