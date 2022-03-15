(Lamoni) -- Graceland’s Logan Book was tabbed the men’s volleyball Heart Defender of the Week on Monday.
Book had 69 digs during the week for the Yellowjackets.
View the complete release from Graceland athletics linked here.
