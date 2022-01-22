(Oakland) -- Riverside scored 20 points in the second quarter en route to their 65-37 win over Missouri Valley.
The Bulldogs started by taking a first-quarter lead of 17-6 before adding 20 more in the second quarter. Riverside would continue to add on to take the win.
Bulldogs' head coach Nick Kroon was happier with his defense in this game compared to the previous meeting with Missouri Valley.
“I think the last week has been our defense we played last time was 67 to 55,” Kroon continued. “They have some good athletes, Gutzman hurt us on rebounds last time. I think he had 16 and 10 last time. They just got after us a little bit with rebounds. And our defense wasn't that stout last time.
"I just thought we had a really good game plan going in trying to cover up their shooters, Staska, he's been scoring. He's their leading scorer this year. I thought for the most part, we did a good job containing them. And then yeah, we just kind of methodically just kept scoring so that was, that was really good was very similar to last time, in that regard.”
Jeppesen, who scored 28 points, knocked down five 3-Pointers in 12 attempts on the night. Kroon says Jeppesen works for his points.
“Well, I think he just moved move really well. And I think he used his screens well. Hats off to our four guys and our five guys, our post guys for some of the screens that they had. Because, really for him, he got some really good open looks. And that's hard for him to do,” Kroon said. “He hasn't got a lot of open looks this year. He's got to work hard for that.
"So, I commend him for making those taking those and making those shots by really common with the other guys as well for helping get them open. And what aid slice I can say is floor games just been outstanding this season for us and his ability to get into scores, as well. So, that's been fun.”
Jeppesen said the team had good ball movement in the win.
“We had a lot of shots,” Jeppesen said. “We moved well, just tried to come up fast, like always, pushed the ball (and) get into our sets early.”
The Bulldogs also received double-digit points from Ayden Salais with 15 and Aiden Bell with 11. The Big Reds also had a double-digit performance from Cole Staska in the game.
The Big Reds will head to Westwood on Monday. The Bulldogs continue their homestand with Audubon on Monday.
You can view both interviews below.