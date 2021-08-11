(KMAland) -- The Heart of America Athletic Conference has released their preseason coaches poll, and Grand View and Baker were picked to win their respective divisions.
Grand View received five of the six first-place votes in the North Division, followed by Culver-Stockton, William Penn, Clarke, Peru State and Graceland.
Baker also received five top nods, but in the South Division. Benedictine and Evangel earned one vote apiece while Central Methodist and MidAmerica Nazarene tied for fourth. Missouri Valley was projected to finish sixth.
View the full release here.