(KMAland) -- Grand View and Benedictine are the picks to win their respective divisions in the 2020 Heart of America Football Coaches Preseason Poll.
Grand View received five of the six first-place votes in the North Division, accumulating 50 points to finish ahead of Culver-Stockton and William Penn, which tied for second with 44 points. Culver-Stockton received the only other first-place vote. Clarke, Peru State and Graceland round out the division picks.
In the South Division, Benedictine — with three first-place votes and 48 points — edged past Baker, which had two and 47, respectively. Evangel also had a first-place tally and 43 points in the third spot. Missouri Valley and MidAmerica Nazarene tied for fourth while Central Methodist is sixth.
View the complete release from the Heart of America linked here.